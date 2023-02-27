On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Roman arrives at Eric’s room because the lights have been flickering. Eric directs him downstairs to check the circuit breaker. Roman suddenly decides it’s a good idea to tell Eric about hearing Kate’s voice. He goes on to tell him about Orpheus knowing who took the orchid. Roman wonders if Eric could ask Nicole if she’s heard or seen anything since living at the mansion. Eric thinks he needs to avoid Nicole since they always push each other’s buttons. Roman thinks Eric needs to investigate his feelings. Eric remembers it’s been about twenty-five years since they first met.

Roman is glad to hear Eric distanced himself from Sloan, and also thinks Nicole and EJ are a short-term proposition. Eric wonders when Roman became “Team Nicole.” (How many folks remember Nicole and Roman once hit the sheets?) Roman doesn’t mention the tryst and encourages Eric not to waste time.

Horton Square: Paulina tells Abe about Steve and John’s “chat” with Orpheus. She goes on to relay the information about another DiMera stealing the orchid. Before they discuss which DiMera was responsible, Nicole arrives. They discuss the recent funerals and Nicole says she how well-respected Kayla and Marlena were, but Kate… Flashack: Kate calling Nicole a bitch and the two of them smacking each other upside their heads. Nicole explains the two of them had a complicated relationship, but, in some ways, she’ll miss her.

Paulina misses Kate from her limited time getting to know her. Paulina asks how their feud began. Abe thinks it was when Nicole stole her husband. Nicole then tells the story of Kate paying Nicole five million dollars to marry Lucas so he could get custody of Will. It was the worst mistake of her life as she had to give up Eric… twenty-five years ago.

Nicole says she was a waitress at The Java cafe. Flashback: Nicole takes Eric’s order. She says it was so long ago they were practically different people (a cute wink wink to Jensen Ackles who originated the role). Eric was a photographer who convinced Samantha Gene to hire her as a Titan model. Flashback: Eric getting hot and bothered taking pictures of Nicole ON AN ACTUAL BEACH (they really did have chemistry from day one). She notes he was gone for a long time but when he returned, they immediately reconnected. Flashback: Eric returns as a priest, and Nicole thinks it’s a joke). Nicole says she started working for Eric, and Paulina is obsessed saying it’s all very “Thornbirds.” She skips a little time saying Kristen stepped in and got him kicked out of the priesthood. After that, they reconnected. Flashback: Eric proposing to Nicole.

DiMera Mansion: Tony reminds Steve and John that Megan died in 1985. Steve and John get snarky when they say his sister is very much alive (again, DAYS is in on its own joke). Anna thinks it sounds just like Megan to come back from the dead and not tell Tony. We get an explanation Megan was “killed” by Larry Welch (remember him?) and thrown into a hot tub but Stefano intervened. John says Megan was held in a cryogenic state since then - which Anna thinks was part of the former Soviet Union (I love Anna).

John believes Megan took the orchid leading to Kate, Kayla, and Marlena’s deaths. Tony is skeptical, but John and Steve say they saw Megan last summer and explains about - Beyond Salem (ha!). John and Steve tell the entire story of Megan and the prisms. Anna remembers what horrible trouble those prisms caused back in the 80’s. Now, she has all three prisms. They explain they stayed quiet about Megan’s re-emergence because it was considered classified information by the ISA (the explanation is much appreciated).

Steve says the ISA has been searching for Megan since her latest disappearance. Even Hope has been involved in the search. Anna says Megan was always jealous of Bo’s love for Hope (squeal!). She goes on to remember how Stefano kept some of Megan’s things. Tony thinks they’re in the attic. John says he’s going to contact Andrew Donovan (Beyond Salem 2) for an update.

Undisclosed DiMera Location: Megan stands over Kate, Kayla, and Marlena as they slowly regain consciousness. She announces there is a lot of work for them to do. She says she has been monitoring their brain activity. Just now, there was a significant spike. Megan’s plans can now proceed. With that, she pushes a button which opens the chambers. She injects all three women who begins to rouse. Marlena recognizes Megan, but is also rightfully confused.

The last thing Marlena remembers is being on the roof with John (they’ve forgotten their time in the afterlife). Megan seems to know every detail of the evening. Megan sneaked something into her IV and then took her from the morgue. She goes on to say she used one of Stefano’s many clones to stuff in Marlena’s casket (clone mention!). Just then, Kayla sits up. She and Marlena are worried about their families. Megan thinks they’re suffering is payback for all the trouble they caused her beloved father. Just then, Kate rouses wondering where the hell they are.

Marlena and Kayla catch Kate up on where they are and that Megan is Stefano’s daughter. Megan says she knows Kate as the “whore” who married her father. Kate gets snarky and Megan retorts saying Roman is now talking to an urn with the remains of a goat. Megan puts on a big smile saying she loves her work. Kate wonders how they are all involved in her work.

Endings

Abe reminds Paulina in two days it will two years since they met. They kiss and talk about how they’ll be together for their twenty-five year anniversary.

Nicole takes a seat in the park. Flashback: Nicole and Eric’s wedding where they declare their love and intentions to be together forever. Just then, Eric arrives and they exchange a longing look.

Steve and John pay Roman a visit. They update him on their new theory that Megan Hathaway is alive and well.

Tony and Anna go through the box of Megan’s things. He wonders if Megan is going to try and claim her portion of DiMera shares (hopefully!). Anna recalls Megan wanted to find the prisms because they would be a cure-all for Stefano’s tumor. She’s concerned Megan wants to bring Stefano back from the dead. Tony can’t fathom it’s Stefano. Anna wonders who she could possibly be trying to “cure.”

Megan wants the women to relax and acclimate to their new home. Kate and Kayla are resistant. Marlena wonders if her plans still involve the prisms like they did last summer. Kate is annoyed Marlena and Kayla held back those stories from her. Megan says Hope and the ISA didn’t want anyone to know about her “comeback tour.” She goes on to say when “old frownie face” (HAHAHAHA!) figures everything out, it will be too late for the three of them. Megan grabs a syringe saying it’s time for Marlena, Kate, and Kayla to have another nap.

Megan encourages Marlena, Kate, and Kayla to get some sleep as phase two will begin shortly. She leans her head against a door with a DiMera enterprises logo and then slowly makes her way out the door.

