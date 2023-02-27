Skip to main content
GH Ava and Austin
image caption
Maura West and Roger Howarth

General Hospital Promo: Regret Turns to Fear

This week on General Hospital, regrets morph into fears for some Port Charles residents.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) calls Finn (Michael Easton) and asks if she messed up by going to the cops. Later, at GH, Liesl (Kathleen Gati) slaps the fire out of Nurse Webber.

Ava (Maura West) tells Austin (Roger Howarth) PCPD is about to drop in on Spoon Island, and they are going to be looking for Nikolas.

Laura (Genie Francis) tells Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) the fallout is going to be glorious. 

Watch the promo below.

