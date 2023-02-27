On today’s General Hospital recap:

Jordan is surprised Curtis is in her office and not on his way to his honeymoon. Curtis goes over the events of the night ending with Trina possibly being his daughter. Jordan doesn't hide her non surprise. Curtis wonders if Jordan is sorry but she says she kept her nose out of it. He says she discussed it with Stella and didn't give him a heads up.

Jordan accuses Curtis of looking for a fight and says she begged Portia to come clean. Curtis questions how long Jordan has known. She explains about overhearing Portia while she was loopy from the gas in the basement. Jordan says she asked Portia multiple times then backed off. Curtis accuses her of telling Stella so she could blow up the wedding. Jordan says she never set out to hurt him.

Jordan asks if he's spoken to Trina, but Curtis says she’s not interested in talking to him. Curtis says he cares for Trina and wants to keep her safe. Jordan asks about a DNA test and says Trina needs to know she can count on him.

Trina tells Josslyn that Taggert might not be her biological father and doesn't know what that means for her family. Josslyn reassures her that her parents love her. Trina says Spencer was with her and helpful. She mentions the kiss and Josslyn warns her to take things slowly. (For example, don't sleep with the new guy while you're still technically dating the previous guy)

Liz reaches out to Finn asking if she's making a mistake by coming forward, but he reassures her. Scotty tells Liz the ADA will come by to get her statement and that she needs to tell them everything in order to get her immunity deal. ADA Molly is dispatched to Liz' case.

Molly has an agreement for Liz to sign to tell them everything she knows about Esme's whereabouts during the killings. Liz signs the papers then tells them that Esme was imprisoned by Nikolas and everything that happened. Liz says Victor got rid of the evidence that Esme was at Wyndemere and swears she doesn't know where Nikolas disappeared to.

Molly and Dante update Jordan that Nikolas committed a serious crime and there's no reason to doubt Liz' story. Molly tells Jordan she'll recuse herself since she's Nikolas' cousin. Jordan says police are searching for Nikolas and Molly tells them to check Spoon Island in case Victor hasn't gotten rid of all the evidence.

Ava pays Austin a visit and blames Nikolas' death on Ryan. Ava says Ryan was able to manipulate her and she'll pay the price. Austin tells her not to let Ryan win and become his last victim. Austin promises once he's released he'll help her move Nikolas’ body. Finn drops by to give Austin a clean bill of health and makes a comment about Nikolas skipping town.

Ava's curious and asks about Liz but Finn brushes her off. Ava figures out Liz went to the PCPD, and tells Austin they need to get to Spoon Island since police will be looking for Nikolas.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Heather Admits to Killing All The Hook Victims

Spencer explains to Laura that Ryan manipulated Esme into everything and is angry Nikolas isn't there. He blames himself for Nikolas leaving town despite Laura telling him not to. Laura says Ryan had them all fooled, but Spencer says Ryan used him as a weapon and he had no idea.

Spencer tearfully says he doesn't know if his relationship with his father was salvageable or not and that with Esme's amnesia he'll never know. Laura says he needs to stop blaming and feeling sorry for himself because they can't change the past. Laura says they need to focus on the baby now, and Spencer needs to take care of himself. She says he isn't responsible for what Ryan did, and Nikolas has made his own choices.

Heather is allowed to speak with Esme and asks about the baby (What was going on with Avery Pohl's left eye?) Heather says she regrets not having more time with Esme when she was a baby but kept an eye on her from afar. Heather can't wait to hold and take care of the baby. She believes Esme and the baby will be sent back to Spring Ridge, and all she needs to do is get back there as well. She promises to be an excellent grandmother. Esme says Heather will never get anywhere near the baby.

Heather begs and says she only killed those people to protect Esme. Esme says she's going to protect her son and Heather is dead to her. Heather spots Laura when she's being dragged away. She blames her for the rift with Esme, and threatens Laura claiming she hasn't seen the last of her.

Spencer pops in to see Esme and tells her that he and Laura will be taking care of the baby while she's in prison.

Curtis shows up at Trina's dorm room.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!