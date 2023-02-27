Jeopardy! Heads to The U.K.

Jeopardy! is heading across the pond to the U.K. The long-running game show will have a British version of the show for ITV 1 and ITVX this fall, with English actor Stephen Fry as the host, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The British version will be produced by Whisper North and consists of 20 episodes for now, with each being an hour long. ITV said in a statement:

The weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand-new audience. The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players. The American classic first came to screens in the U.K. in the 1980s, but now ITV and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic game show.

Fry said about his hosting duties:

In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.

The show is slated to debut this fall.