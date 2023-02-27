Lindsay Arnold is opening up about her departure from Days of Our Lives as Allie Horton. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her decision to leave the soap and some of her favorite moments.

Although she admitted she would miss her DAYS "family," Arnold said she knew it was the right time to move on. She shared:

I came to the realization that I knew it was time. I had been thinking on it for pretty much a year. It wasn’t a last-minute decision. It was something that I really thought about. I felt like it was time to take a break for a while, explore some other things, and reevaluate what I wanted to do in general.

Arnold adored playing Allie's Devil possession. Arnold commented:

I felt like the devil was the first time I had three or four months where I was not going to set and crying. I was going to set and having fun. I got to be evil. I felt there wasn’t a ton of heaviness for me, because I was playing this emotionless entity. A lot of my other storylines were really intense and wonderful in a lot of ways, but also extremely draining on me personally.

Would she be open to a return to Salem? She said: