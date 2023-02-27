Skip to main content
B&B Steffy
image caption
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Steffy Works to Crush Sheila

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has Sheila in her crosshairs and is not giving up on destroying her on The Bold and the Beautiful.

This week, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) grill their father over his relationship with Ms. Carter. Bill (Don Diamont) informs his sons Sheila gets him.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Steffy wonders if there's a way to do a sneak attack against Sheila to take her down once and for all.

Is there? Watch the promo below!

