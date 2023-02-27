This week on The Young and the Restless, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) start to blur the lines between their business and professional lives. While the two Newman execs work to snatch up Tucker McCall's (Trevor St. John) businesses, they start to cross work and romance boundaries.

Nate tells Victoria he's overstepped and is in love with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) but his boss wonders if he needs more than what Dr. Dawson can give.

Watch the promo below.