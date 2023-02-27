Jack/Diane: The two (Peter Bergman and Susan Walters) take a secret rendezvous after the anonymous letter Diane received. While on the trip, Jeremy (James Hyde) sends Diane a message telling her he knows where she is. Diane is freaked out but keeps quiet to Jack about the message. Later, Jack pops the question to Diane! Look for Diane's choice to stun Jack.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) makes a pledge to Sally (Courtney Hope).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) prepares to do battle with Lily (Christel Khalil). Later, Devon grills Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) tries to calm a tense situation.

Mariah: The mom-to-be (Camryn Grimes) gives Sharon (Sharon Case) some shocking news.

Summer/Sally/Nikki: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) and the scheming redhead get into a heated showdown over Sally's confession that she's knocked up with Adam's (Mark Grossman) baby. Sally tells Summer how much she and Nick care for each other, but Summer fires back that Sally's only with her father to push Adam out of the picture.

Summer is not trying to keep her nemesis with her dad. Watch for Summer to seek out Grandma Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) help in her quest. Nikki ponders how they can remove Sally from Nick's life, and Summer informs her about her plan.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO gets her hands dirty.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gets a troubling message.