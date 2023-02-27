WATCH: B&B Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk Teases Bill-Sheila-Deacon Triangle (VIDEO)

As Australian chatfest Studio 10 concluded its week devoted to covering The Bold and the Beautiful, anchor Angela Bishop sat down with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. He teased what's to come on the soap.

Kasprzyk mused:

Who would’ve thought putting two of them most—how should we say this? I’ll say this in a nice way—misunderstood characters together? I’m so excited for Sean Kanan [Deacon] and Kimberlin Brown [Sheila] to be playing this, and now to throw in Don Diamont [Bill] and seeing this different side of Bill Spencer. In all the years he has been on the show, we have not seen him play this, which leads the audience to believe, is there something more going on that we’re not aware of with Bill? So we’ll have to see.

He said of Sheila:

What's really interesting about this, is you know, she's having to make a decision. Does she want her freedom? But she's sacrificing true love, which is Deacon.

She also shared behind-the-scenes footage with her on set, revealing that she'll be returning to guest in the role of JJ the party planner. Bishop told Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Tanner Novlan (Finn):

I was worried because you guys have pages and pages and pages of dialogue to learn, and if I mess up my three lines, that would be just so embarrassing.

Watch the full segment below.