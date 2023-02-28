B&B's Scott Clifton Shares Liam's Take on Bill's Latest Moves: "It Feels Like Betrayal"

Bill (Don Diamont) is headed to the dark side on The Bold and the Beautiful, and his son Liam (Scott Clifton) is plenty concerned. The actors spoke to Soap Opera Digest about their long working relationship and Liam's feelings over Bill's involvement with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Bill blackmailed Taylor (Krista Allen) and her family to keep dastardly Sheila out of prison. Needless to say, Liam has strong feelings about his dad's actions. Clifton mused:

Liam has had Bill as a father for 12 years or more now and I think this is one of the first moments in a very long time where Liam is going, 'Do I know this man? I thought I knew everything there was to know about this man and maybe I don’t. I feel so on the outside here. It’s stressful.' It feels like betrayal.

He added:

It also makes Liam wonder if the answer to these questions is that Bill is being manipulated or blackmailed or if his choices are in some ways not actually volitional. If so, that’s really terrifying, too, because who messes with Bill Spencer? Sheila swears along with him that they that this is a totally voluntary romantic entanglement but that just raises way more questions than it answers. I think at this moment, their relationship is terrifying for Liam.

Of this storyline, Diamont shared: