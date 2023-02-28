EastEnders Showrunner Chris Clenshaw Teases Christmas Flash-Forward Whodunnit

March isn't even here, and EastEnders is already teasing its Christmas episode. The show recently aired a whodunnit flash-forward featuring six of its leading ladies...and a mysterious dead body! EP Chris Clenshaw spoke to Digital Spy about the exciting twists and turns coming to Albert Square.

EastEnders isn't the first soap to have done a recent flash-forward (paging Days of Our Lives and Hollyoaks, among others!). But this one features six of Walford's most famous women apparently involved in the mystery. Clenshaw explained:

We were looking for a vehicle for The Six (women) – Linda [Kellie Bright], Suki [Balvinder Sopal], Kathy [Gillian Taylforth], Stacey [Lacey Turner], Denise [Diane Parish] and Sharon [Letitia Dean] – to come together, and we were looking for an episode to get viewers really excited as we setup an event that they'll hopefully look forward to all year.

Clenshaw noted he tasked the writing team with coming up with a whodunnit different from what the soap has done before. He commented:

We developed the idea and thought it would be even more exciting if we didn't reveal who the victim is – becoming so much more than a 'whodunnit'… It's a 'who-is-it' as well. We then decided to kick the story off at a time when The Six (women) – Linda, Suki, Kathy, Stacey, Denise and Sharon – are each involved in stories connected to the men in their lives, which fortunately happened to be around the 38th anniversary of EastEnders.

The storyline ties into the very core of EastEnders. Clenshaw said:

When doing something we as a show have never attempted before, we have to consider whether it's right for EastEnders and how the audience will feel about it. It wasn't a decision we made easily but, as long as we remain true to the DNA of the show, which is about family, community, and love, and we bear that in mind at all times, I believe we can try different things. We can play with form, we can play with structure and we can create intrigue and grip and excite our audience in new ways.

Check out EastEnders' preview of the Christmas flash-forward and behind-the-scenes commentary from the actors.