Hoda Kotb's Absence From Today Raises Questions

What's going on with Hoda Kotb? That seems to be the question many Today viewers have for the co-host. Kotb was absent from Friday's show and replaced by Tom Llamas. Her fans wondered the same thing when she was not on the show Monday and had Craig Melvin as a fill-in.

Kotb's co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, paired up with Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones for Today With Hoda and Jenna. Closer magazine reports none of Hotb's co-workers have said anything about being her M.I.A.; only co-host Savannah Guthrie noted in passing on Monday's show that Kotb was out. The magazine did observe that while Kotb is still absent, she still posts regularly on Instagram. Kotb made some wonder about her status over at NBC when she posted:

The previous day, Kotb posted:

So far, NBC has yet to comment.