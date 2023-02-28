Skip to main content
Seven Series Regulars to Return For Amazon Freevee's Neighbours Continuation

As Amazon Freevee prepares to resurrect Australian sudser Neighbours, new details about the show are emerging. Fans will recognize a few familiar faces; Variety is reporting seven mainstays of Ramsey Street have inked deals to appear on the soap's continuation.

Annie Jones (Jane), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie), and Tim Kano (Leo) will return as series regulars. Recurring in guest roles will be Ian Smith (Harold), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe), and Melissa Bell (Lucy). They'll join Stefan Dennis (Paul), Alan Fletcher (Karl), Ryan Moloney (Toadfish), and Jackie Woodburne (Susan), whose returns have already been announced.

Production kicks off this spring, with a world premiere set for this fall.

