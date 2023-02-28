Wendy Williams Claims She's "Formerly Retired"; Angles to be on The View

Wendy Williams might be ready to return to TV. In a video filmed by New York paparazzi, the former The Wendy Williams Show host was shopping in Petco.

Williams told the paparazzo:

I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California. I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back.

She added

And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that, you know? I am formerly retired.

Would you like to see Williams back in daytime: and more specifically, on The View? Sound off in the comments?