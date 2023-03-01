On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor is still trying to broker peace between Steffy and Thomas. Steffy tells Thomas she is “disillusioned.” She just doesn’t know if she can trust her brother. What he did to their parents and forcing Douglas to keep secrets makes her believe he hasn’t changed. Thomas says he loves Douglas and it was devastating when he chose to live with her. He knows he has to change. Steffy doesn’t want Thomas to suffer. They declare their love for one another.

Steffy says she looked up to Thomas her entire life. She’s trying to reconcile that admiration with his recent actions. She wants to rebuild trust, but she just isn’t certain how to trust him. Steffy doesn’t know how long it will take. That being said, she lost her sister and doesn’t want to lose him. Steffy is willing to give Thomas another chance. Thomas thanks her and says she won’t regret it. Taylor warns him not to make promises. Actions speak louder than words.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor And Brooke Have a Sleepover

Taylor joins them saying their family has been through so much. They’ve had ups and downs, but they always rise up and come back together. Taylor says she will always believe in both of her children. No one can ever break their bond.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!