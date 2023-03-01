Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sasha Calle Joins All-Star Cast of New Film On Swift Horses
Sasha Calle (ex-Lola, The Young and the Restless) is on fire! The former soap starlet debuted in The Flash trailer two weeks ago, and she's already booked another big-budget project. She's signed on to be part of the A-list cast of On Swift Horses, a big-budget flick set after the Korean War. Elsewhere, daytime stars and grads anchor Hallmark movies to kick off spring.
As the World Turns
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) has boarded the Broadway musical Here Lies Love for a special engagement this summer; she'll be a cast member and a producer
Days of Our Lives
- Chandler Massey (ex-Will) plays an ambitious reporter looking into a wedding planned by a pro bridesmaid in The Professional Bridesmaid, premiering on Hallmark April 8 at 8 PM EST
- Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) will headline the second installment of the Hannah Swensen mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; tentatively called tentatively titled Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, the movie is currently being shot and will debut later in 2023
General Hospital
- Cameron Mathison (Drew) will headline the second installment of the Hannah Swensen mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; tentatively called tentatively titled Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, the movie is currently being shot and will debut later in 2023
- Gregory Harrison (Gregory) and Dee Wallace (ex-Patricia) will appear on an upcoming episode of 9-1-1, playing Maddie's (Jennifer Love Hewitt) father and mother, respectively
One Life to Live
- Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) will return in the second installment of the Hannah Swensen mystery series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; tentatively called tentatively titled Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, the movie is currently being shot and will debut later in 2023
The Young and the Restless
- Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will star in the upcoming film On Swift Horses alongside Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, and Diego Calva; based on the novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl, the film focuses on a love triangle after the Korean War and deals with a shattered American Dream
- Hunter King (ex-Summer) plays a bridesmaid who helps women plan the perfect wedding day (and must plan a major ceremony while fending off a nosy reporter) in The Professional Bridesmaid, premiering on Hallmark April 8 at 8 PM EST
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will appear on Season 4 of Celebrity Game Face, hosted and EP-ed by Kevin Hart, premiering on E! April 6 at 9 PM EST