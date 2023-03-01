Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sasha Calle Joins All-Star Cast of New Film On Swift Horses

Sasha Calle (ex-Lola, The Young and the Restless) is on fire! The former soap starlet debuted in The Flash trailer two weeks ago, and she's already booked another big-budget project. She's signed on to be part of the A-list cast of On Swift Horses, a big-budget flick set after the Korean War. Elsewhere, daytime stars and grads anchor Hallmark movies to kick off spring.

As the World Turns

Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) has boarded the Broadway musical Here Lies Love for a special engagement this summer; she'll be a cast member and a producer

Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey (ex-Will) plays an ambitious reporter looking into a wedding planned by a pro bridesmaid in The Professional Bridesmaid, premiering on Hallmark April 8 at 8 PM EST

General Hospital

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless