On Days of Our Lives, Wendy's (Victoria Grace) milkshake is bringing all the boys to the yard! The IT expert has Tripp (Lucas Adams), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and Joey (Tanner Stine) all wanting to accept her cookies, and Grace is loving it! The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Wendy and her many men.

This situation is novel to Grace. She explained:

This is something totally foreign to me,. Growing up, I was never the popular girl who all the guys flocked to, so this has been an interesting experience and a lot of fun. I was just home in Maryland visiting my family, and I was able to brag to all of my siblings, ‘Yeah. My character has three guys after her.’ They all got a kick out of that.

She appreciates that the guys in question appreciate Wendy's smarts. Grace noted:

It’s amazing that here Wendy is this total tomboy. She’s not the typical girl next door, very girly and feminine. Wendy doesn’t care about fashion or what she even looks like. I love that these guys are obviously flocking to her for her personality, smarts and sense of humor versus her outer shell. I think that’s beautiful.

And it doesn't hurt that she's pals with her leading lads! She said: