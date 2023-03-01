On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Random Park: Eric and Nicole meet up in the park. She says she was just with Paulina and Abe when she remembered their twenty-fifth anniversary. Eric relays he was also reminiscing with Roman - who is now rooting for them to get back together. Eric updates Nicole that Sloan is not her girlfriend. He explains betraying Sloan’s’ trust by trying to help Brady. Now, she wants nothing to do with him. Although Eric is available, Nicole is not as she is seeing where things go with EJ. That being said, Nicole wants to know why he told her about Roman’s change of heart.

Eric wants to stop hurting and needs to make peace with the loss of his mother. He goes on to say listening to Roman talk about the time he lost with Kate may have influenced why he told her. She ignores a call to hear Eric out. He admits he has regrets and Nicole’s phone beeps again. She confirms it’s EJ who needs to see her right away. Eric turns a wee cold when he remembers she and Holly now both live at the Dimera mansion.

Former House of ChAllie: Wendy and Tripp talk about how Steve is dealing with losing Kayla. He’s more interested in how Wendy is doing with Li having been arrested. Wendy reviews Li’s situation and how he wound up in jail. Wendy thinks Salem has been hit by a virus making folks think they are in love with two different people. This “virus” is what has led to her living in this three bedroom apartment by herself. When she mentions needing roommates, Tripp volunteers. He explains Joey is headed back to Seattle, but he is staying put in Salem. He wants to stay close to Ava, and he’s just gotten taken a position at University Hospital. They agree to live together but still need another roommate.

Salem PD: Rafe comes in to chat with Li who will only admit he did what he did because he loves Gabi. Rafe says Melinda Trask is going to bury him under Statesville. They have all the evidence they need now that Dr. Rolf has sold him down the river. Rafe wants Li to confess and plead guilty. Li blames Kristen for everything, but Rafe reminds him that he turned off the machines and tried to murder Stefan. Just then, Sloan arrives to end Rafe’s interrogation. She demands Li be released into her custody. When Rafe resists, Sloan reminds him Li is sitting there because of Eric’s lies. In fact, she’s already told Trask all about it. Just then, Rafe gets a text from Trask demanding he be released. Before he can leave, Rafe warns Li not to leave town.

Horton Square: Gabi is reading about Li’s arrest when she runs into Chloe. She went to visit Parker at boarding school and has just returned. Gabi admits what happened when Stefan called her Chloe. In fact, Chloe can have Stefan if she wants him. Not only that, she’s agreed to stay married to Li for six months in exchange for his DiMera shares. Gabi knew Li would get arrested and believes she is free and clear from their marriage agreement. Just then, a very free Li arrives. Chloe makes a quick exit leaving Gabi to figure out what the hell happened. Li simply explains “his ordeal” is over and he’s free. They are now good to get on with their marriage.

Deprogramming Central: Stefan is being deprogrammed and looking at pictures of Chloe. Brady returns and insists Dr. Rolf finish his work without a healthy lunch! He says he must take a break or risk shorting the power lines. Brady threatens to gag Stefan when he awakens and threatens to scream. He calms down saying he’s still in love with both Chloe and Stefan despite Dr. Rolf’s best efforts. He goes on to promise Brady that he and Eric are going to prison once he gets out of there. Further, what would Chloe do once she finds out what Brady has become? Brady doesn’t care and tells Dr. Rolf to continue. What ensues makes it appear Stefan is being electrocuted. When he passes out, Dr. Rolf yells at Brady to turn the machine off. He reluctantly complies.

Dr. Rolf listens to Stefan’s chest and calls Brady an ignorant fool before declaring him dead. Brady sends Dr. Rolf away and begins chest compressions. As Brady is about to give mouth to mouth, Stefan awakens and is horrified. Just then, Rafe comes banging on the door. He demands Brady open the door so they can discuss Dr. Rolf - who stands close by listening. Stefan bites Brady and screams out to Rafe who kicks in the door and wonders what the hell is going on.

Endings

Nicole doesn’t want to leave things unsaid, but bitter Eric thinks she should go because EJ said it was important. Nicole is done and makes her exit… but not before Eric asks if she knows anything about the stolen orchid. When she says she doesn’t he makes tracks.

Tripp makes an old Vitali family recipe for lunch. Wendy is rightfully impressed. A knock on the door interrupts their meal. Wendy is surprised to see Li and Gabi. She’s even more surprised to hear Li declare the two of them are moving in.

Li wants to get on with their renewed marriage agreement. Gabi thinks he should slow his roll. She’s ties to go back to Rafe’s house, but Li reminds her they must live together per their agreement. Li thinks he has the perfect place for them to live.

Rafe unties Stefan and asks what the hell is going on. Stefan says Brady and Eric kidnapped him and got Dr. Rolf to fry his brain again. Outside, Dr. Rolf hears what’s going on and gets the hell out of there. Brady refuses to say anything without a lawyer (an oddly smart move). Stefan refuses to go to the hospital and exits leaving Rafe to deal with Brady. Eric returns just in time to see Brady cuffed and Rafe says he’s next.

Dr. Rolf runs into Sloan who says Li is still willing to fund his research and set him up in a lab out of town. After not much thought, he agrees and they leave arm in arm.

Chloe is unpacking when Stefan arrives.

