On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Chanel is posting a “help wanted” sign on Sweet Bits when Johnny approaches. She informs him she and Allie have broken up for good (Hmmm, Allie left without telling Johnny). Chanel goes on to explain everything that happened with Allie and Alex and how she has now left town.

Shin Boarding House: Li thinks Wendy can’t afford the apartment by herself and needs him and Gabi to help out. She explains Tripp is moving in to help out. Gabi is ready to bail, but Li wants to stay. Tripp decides to head out to give them all space to chat.

Wendy is furious and refuses to live in the midst of their conflict. Gabi explains the contract and how it requires them to live together. However, she refuses to live in the same room as him. Li says Tripp will have to take the sofa, but Wendy says she and Tripp already made an agreement. Li says he will cover 2/3 of the rent, but Wendy loses her mind saying she’s tired of arguing. She finally capitulates saying, out of loyalty, they can stay as long as Tripp is ok with it. However, Li will have to take the sofa.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole enters worried EJ was texting about Holly. She’s fine but he wants to talk about lab results. The vial was tested and it proves Stefan has been drugging him. The symptoms the drug induces are exactly those they both experienced when they suspect they were exposed. EJ also had the vial tested for prints. Other than Johnny and EJ’s, the other prints belonged to Stefan.

EJ doesn’t want to go to the police as it would tip Stefan off. He’s going to pretend to let Stefan think he’s drugging him. EJ is going to switch the glasses so Stefan is the one getting drugged. Nicole is hesitant due to the pesky illegalities. He explains Stefan would technically be drugging himself. Nicole quickly agrees and is completely on board.

EJ wonders why she sent his calls to voicemail. She explains she was in an intense conversation with Eric. EJ wants to take her stress away and massages her shoulders while she explains what happened. EJ is worried when he learns about Roman pushing Eric to get back together with her. Nicole tries to assuage his worries saying she’s done with Eric and with him is exactly where she wants to be.

Salem Inn: Chloe and Stefan both wanted to check in with each other. Stefan explains how Brady and Eric kidnapped him and tried to have Dr. Rolf deprogram him again. Chloe thinks Stefan looks a mess and needs to go to the doctor. She says she’s had a lot of time to think and is much more clear about things now. Chloe doesn’t want to hurt him, but has decided she can’t be with a man who loves two women. Stefan quickly agrees because he’s no longer in love with her. Chloe is somewhat stunned that it’s over that quickly. They both agree everything they’ve been through has been very strange (understatement of the year). They laugh and agree to be friends. With that, Stefan leaves to go find Gabi (let the drama ensue).

Horton Square, Part II: Tripp runs into Joey as he is chatting with his Seattle girlfriend. He feels bad he’s leaving so soon after the funeral. Tripp tells him he’s moving in with Wendy. Joey’s having a hard time believing the arrangement is completely platonic. Tripp goes on to explain he won’t be living with Wendy alone as Gabi and Li are also moving in. Just then, a very confused Stefan arrives and just as quickly exits.

Joey presses Tripp to just admit he has feelings for Wendy just as she arrives on the scene. She clearly didn’t hear what was going on and explains their new living arrangements. They decide to head to The Pub to have drinks.

Brady Pub: Johnny is doing shots when Chanel arrives to check on him. He can’t believe his twin sister would leave town without saying goodbye (neither can I). Chanel thinks it’s understandable considering the circumstances. Chanel is annoyed with Johnny for making the situation all about himself (not unusual). Johnny apologizes but thinks maybe Allie leaving is for the best.

They talk about his new relationship with Wendy. Chanel thinks she’s really nice and hopes everything goes well for the two of them. Just then, Wendy arrives with Tripp and Joey.

Salem PD: Chloe arrives to find Brady in the interrogation room. She can’t imagine what he was thinking. Brady explains he just wanted to get her out of Stefan’s head. Chloe explains the deprogramming worked and is completely over her. Brady is thrilled, but Chloe doesn’t share his sentiments. She’s not so sure she wants to jump back into a relationship with him.

Shin Boarding House, Part II: Gabi eats chips on Li’s bed (the couch). He decides to go shower to avoid her snark. Just then, Stefan arrives. Chloe tries to push Stefan out the door without listening to him. He desperately gets her to listen saying he’s completely deprogrammed and he loves her and only her. For once, Gabi is at a loss for words. Stefan embraces her saying there’s nothing stopping them from being together - cue Li entering in a towel.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Chloe Returns And Gets an Earful From Gabi

Endings

Wendy, Tripp, and Joey walk up and Johnny says Chanel was updating him on Allie. Wendy says she understands he and Allie are just friends just like she and Tripp. Wendy gets snarky and informs Johnny about her new living arrangements with Tripp.

Brady knows Chloe needed time to process her feelings after what he did with Kristen. That being said, he can’t fathom she doesn’t love him. Chloe admits her love for Brady, but can’t get beyond what he did to Stefan. Further, Rachel despises her which will get worse once he’s convicted of kidnapping Stefan.

EJ and Nicole continue drinking as they note Stefan’s absence from cocktail hour.

Li explains his wife has agreed to move in with him. Stefan can’t believe his ears. He desperately says Gabi doesn’t have to stay with Li. They can be together. Li explains Gabi signed a contract to stay married and live together for six months. Before she can explain further, Li pushes Gabi out of the way and slams the door in Stefan’s face.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!