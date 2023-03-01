On today’s General Hospital recap:

Curtis wants to talk to Trina about where they go from here. He tells her about drinking his woes away and how Marshall gave him hell. Curtis says he would understand if she resents his presence, but she says she doesn't feel that way. He thinks they need to do a DNA test but Trina disagrees.

Curtis understands and equates it to when Marshall returned but Trina doesn't think it's the same. Trina says her father was always there for her, but Curtis promises that she's not betraying Taggert. Curtis says he wants to know the truth but will leave it up to her to decide. Trina decides she loves her father and Curtis in different ways, and doesn't want to take the test. She said no matter what Taggert will always be her father.

Jordan heads to the hospital to talk to Austin but Portia tells her that he released himself against medical advice. Jordan decides to pay Esme a visit but Portia wants to chat. She tells Jordan she was right. She was only protecting herself. Portia calls herself a coward but Jordan disagrees. Jordan says she understands and says she was trying to spare Portia the pain she's dealing with. Portia wants to know how to fix this. Jordan believes Curtis and Trina will see she did what she did for her family.

Michael wants the wedding to be everything Willow desires. Wylie says he found something and hands Willow the heart necklace. Sasha drops by to offer her help. Willow asks her to get rid of the necklace.

Sasha tells Willow about her visit with Heather and how she was able to release the pent up anger over Brando's death. Alone with Sasha, Michael tells her that he wishes he'd have more time with Willow. Sasha understands how he feels and says most days she's only capable of putting one foot in front of the other. Sasha takes the necklace on her way out.

Elizabeth is feeling guilty but Scotty convinces her turning on Nikolas and saving herself was the right thing to do. Scott reminds her that she didn't know Esme wasn't the killer, but Liz is worried about Liesl's reaction. Scott promises he can reason with Liesl, and Liz wonders why she didn't come forward sooner.

Liesl complains about Heather and Finn tells her that she has been sent back to D’Archam. Liesl says police wasted time on Esme when she wasn't the killer and wonders who knew and looked the other way. She blames Britt's death on whoever that was. Nina tries to calm down Liesl.

Liesl complains to Nina but she tells her it doesn't matter if anyone was helping Esme because nothing will bring Britt back. Nina mentions through Crimson she's doing a campaign for donors. Liesl says she's a possible donor, but is still waiting for results. Scott shows up and Liesl wants to know what legal trouble he handled for Elizabeth. Scotty tells Liesl that Nikolas kept Esme in the tower, and Liz helped him even though they knew Esme wasn't the killer.

Liz updates Finn on coming clean and getting her immunity deal. She's worried about when the truth will come out. Finn respects the choice she made and promises to support her. Liesl confronts Liz.

Jordan gives Dante the search warrant to search everything on Spoon Island. They're hopeful they'll find Nikolas hiding out there and send him to prison for a long time.

Austin finds it weird to be back at Wyndemere after the attack. The two rehash everything from Nikolas' death to Ryan's. Ava says she would understand if Austin wants to leave and not help her. Dante shows up at the door and tells Ava that Esme was being held at Wyndemere. Ava plays the part and says this must explain why Nikolas took off, but then trips up when she mentions Esme locked up in the tower.

Ava quickly covers by saying Nikolas kept telling her the north tower was off limits. Dante gets a call and heads out. Ava tells Austin she should run, but then Dante calls her to join him down in the tack room.

At the stables, Dante asks about the storage closet and if there is a key to the padlock. Ava doesn't have one so Dante breaks it open with a crowbar while Ava and Austin look on in horror. (You know Nikolas is not going to be behind that door when it opens)



