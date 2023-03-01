On today’s General Hospital recap: Willow summons Carly and Josslyn to discuss wedding plans, and how she doesn't want her limited time to be the focus. She wants it to be a celebration and a happy day. Carly promises to grant her wish. Willow asks if Josslyn would be willing to be a bridesmaid and if Carly can be matron of honor.

Carly reminds her she kept Nina from her, but Willow brushes that off and sings Carly's praises. When Willow stands to get photos of the dresses, she almost passes out, but Michael catches her. Michael talks her into getting some rest and Josslyn gets upset. Carly reassures Josslyn and promises they'll all get through this.

Carly apologizes to Michael that she didn't realize how poorly Willow was feeling when she invited them over. Michael says Willow is desperate to try to keep things normal. The hospice nurse shows up to check on Willow and Michael gets more upset.

Liesl smacks Liz in the face and accuses her of not telling the police Esme wasn't the hook allowing the hooker to kill Britt. Liz apologizes but Liesl says Liz reaps what she sows. Nina drags Liesl away while Scotty apologizes for not calming Liesl down. Scotty's upset there is a rift between them.

Liz blames herself for Heather having killed more people because she didn't say anything. Finn starts to leave but Liz stops him and says she needs his support. Liz says there will be a ripple effect, and points out Finn might be caught in the crossfire. Finn says he doesn't care what others think and he'll stick by her.

Nina tries to reason with Liesl, telling her Heather is responsible for Britt's death, but Liesl continues to blame Liz for not speaking up. Liesl demands justice for Britt and is not happy Scotty has taken Liz' side. TJ interrupts with Liesl's test results.

TJ says Liesl has at least 6 HLA markers in common with Willow and is a confirmed donor transplant match for Willow. Nina is thrilled that Willow will be saved and asks TJ for more details. He says Liesl will undergo more tests to rule out anything that would cause problems, but he's optimistic Willow's life will be saved. Nina is grateful. Liesl says she would do anything for their family.

Scotty says Britt would be happy, but Liesl doesn't want to hear it from him. She says Britt's blood is on his hands as well. Scotty defends Liz, saying she got caught up in Nikolas’ mess and that there was no evidence leading police to Heather. Scotty says there was no way to save Britt, but Liesl says Liz could have stopped it and screams at Scott to leave.

Nina calls Michael who then tells Willow that she has a match.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Dante Heads to Spoon Island to Search For Nikolas

Dex tells Sonny he found some of his recipes and made one, and Sonny asks Dex join him. Sonny talks about his childhood with his mother and Gloria Cerrulo, and how they taught him how to cook. Sonny asks about Dex who says food in the army was terrible and he was determined to teach himself once he got out. Frank shows up with news about Pikeman and Sonny dismisses Dex. (What on earth was the point of these scenes other than to give me time to check my emails)

Ava and Austin continue to look concerned as Dante pries the door open but then are shocked to find no one there. Dante finds Nikolas' watch and Ava claims not to remember if he was wearing it the last time she saw him.. Dante asks when Ava last saw Nikolas and she tells him that it was around 7:30pm on February 13th. Dante sees the watch stopped that night at 8:05pm and figures Nikolas was in that room before he disappeared.

Dante wants to know what Nikolas would have grabbed from the tack room before skipping town, but Ava has no idea. Dante wonders why Nikolas would look for something here when he had already moved out. Ava says Nikolas indicated he was done with her and Port Charles. He has resources Ava doesn't even know about. Dante brings up Ryan and everything he put Ava through. He offers to have her see someone to help her if she wants.

After Dante leaves, Ava and Austin discuss how Nikolas' body wasn't there. Ava swears she checked his pulse and he was dead. Austin questions where the hell Nikolas is.

Nikolas is on life support and Mason's updating someone on the phone of his condition. (HE'S NOT DEAD!! HE'S NOT DEAD!! I AM SO HAPPY!!!)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!