WATCH: Today's Craig Melvin on Hoda Kotb: "She Has Got a Family Health Matter" (VIDEO)

Hoda Kotb has been absent from Today since Feb. 17, but rest assured, she's coming back. On the March 1 show, Craig Melvin updated fans, letting them know that both Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who had to leave the show early yesterday after testing positive for COVID, will be back soon.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb's Absence From Today Raises Questions

Melvin said:

Meanwhile, we mentioned Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.

He went on:

And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda is okay. She's got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.

Al Roker chimed in:

We love you both.

Check out the update below.