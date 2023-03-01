Skip to main content
Today

WATCH: Today's Craig Melvin on Hoda Kotb: "She Has Got a Family Health Matter" (VIDEO)

Hoda Kotb has been absent from Today since Feb. 17, but rest assured, she's coming back. On the March 1 show, Craig Melvin updated fans, letting them know that both Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who had to leave the show early yesterday after testing positive for COVID, will be back soon.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb's Absence From Today Raises Questions

Melvin said:

Meanwhile, we mentioned Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. 

He went on:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda is okay. She's got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.

Al Roker chimed in:

We love you both.

Check out the update below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment
Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Craig Melvin to Succeed Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchor on Today Show (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Al Roker
Talk Shows

WATCH: Craig Melvin, Al Roker Absent from Today Show Due to Coronavirus-Positive Colleague

By Jillian BoweComment
Al Roker
Talk Shows

Al Roker Back to Today Show on January 6

By Carly SilverComment