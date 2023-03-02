Arianne Zucker Dishes 25 Years in Salem: "DAYS is Literally My Second Home"

Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker (Nicole) recently celebrated 25 years in Salem. The actress spoke about the big anniversary to Soap Opera Digest.

Both the character and her portrayer have grown a lot over the last quarter-century. Zucker explained:

The common denominator is life experience for both me and the character. The lovely thing is the growth. It’s taken Nicole a lot longer to see the possibilities of who she could have been in her life. She carries a lot of regret and some disappointment in herself. But I also think she’s learned some lessons, and now, instead of reacting, she’s responding. Nicole takes time to think about things. I, too, have grown in 20 something years. I’ve found a huge amount of value in who I am as an actor and who I am as a person. That’s quite a difference from when I came on the show and was feeling very insecure about myself and what I was doing. Because I didn’t know what I was doing. I asked questions and learned a lot through experiences, friends and mentors on the show.

The Daytime Emmy nominee reflected on her leading men, saying:

I’ve been very fortunate to work with really incredible men on the show. Because I really learned a lot from John [Aniston, ex-Victor], he always had a special place in my heart. I had growth from working him. Between Greg [Vaughan, Eric] and Eric Martsolf [Brady], who’s a joy to work with, and Galen Gering’s [Rafe] sense of humor, and, of course, Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ], I couldn’t have been luckier. They’re all really wonderful men. They’re really sweet and fun and have good hearts. We have a lot of fun on set.”

Zucker also met ex-husband Kyle Lowder (Rex/ex-Brady) and current love Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) on set. She mused: