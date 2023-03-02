On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric, Carter, and Steffy are discussing the bleak outlook for Hope For The Future. Steffy isn’t happy and Carter’s upset because it’s been a line so wrapped up in Hope’s identity. Eric adds that it’s never really been about the clothes (except for that pesky revenue) but more about empowerment and positivity. Steffy remembers she’s in charge and says what once worked no longer does. They must do what’s best for Forrester Creations. Carter thinks she’s already made a decision. Just then, Hope arrives very early for their meeting.

Hope tries to sheepishly back out the door when Steffy stops her. She asks her to join since they’re discussing Hope For The Future. Steffy tells her the latest numbers are not great. Eric passes her the dismal report and says he takes full responsibility. Apparently, everything rests on the shift from Thomas to Zende (In ALL of Los Angeles, Thomas is the ONLY designer capable of creating a profitable line…). Hope won’t let Eric take responsibility and explains the line is simply in transition. It requires patience and innovative thinking.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy And Thomas Call a Truce

Steffy acknowledges that HFTF has been one of Forrester Creations most successful lines. That being said, the numbers have dipped to an all time, unsustainable, low. They need to take action now. Hope sounds desperate as she asks if Steffy is thinking of cutting Hope For The Future.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!