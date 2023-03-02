Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1076: Writers' Room Blood Bath at The Young and the Restless

On episode 1076 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines, storyline and behind-the-scenes news.

Brooke and Taylor grow closer on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Can Megan Hathaway fill Stefano's shoes on Days of Our Lives? Eric and Brady team up against Stefan.

The Hooker killer storyline climaxes on General Hospital. Portia's secret comes out at her wedding.

The drama at The Young and the Restless is behind-the-scenes with Josh Griffith firing the entire breakdown writing team. Is this ushering in a new era of storytelling or production in soap operas? Should Griffith sit down for an interview to explain it all or will the show let this all blow over without addressing it further?