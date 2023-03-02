On today’s General Hospital recap:

Brook Lynn and Maxie discuss the hook killer and how Heather has been caught. Brook Lynn complains about losing Chase and swears she'll be happy for him if he gets reinstated. She says she's getting her songs back from Linc, but Maxie wonders why she's not happy. Brook Lynn says Chase seems interested in Sasha, and brings up Linc having her sign the NDA. Maxie tells her to speak to a lawyer.

Sasha speaks to Brando's grave, telling him Heather has been caught, and how she has a hard time moving on because she misses him. She joins Maxie and Brook Lynn and discusses Chase's singing career. Sasha wonders why Brook Lynn seems to be short with her and thinks it has to do with Chase.

Chase complains to Dante about being in limbo because he wants to be a cop again. Dante is certain the board will reinstate Chase. Chase tells Dante about Linc and his abusive ways, but Dante worries about Chase's involvement. He thinks it could impact his reinstatement, but Chase is worried about the women that Linc is harrassing. Dante asks about his feelings for Brook Lynn, but Chase says he wants to help people any way he can. Dante offers his help if needed.

Gregory congratulates Alexis on her coverage of Ryan and Heather's capture, and she claims she couldn't have done it without him. She thinks they're good together but he wants her to let it go. Gregory says teaching is his first love and doesn't want to quit PCU to be on staff at The Invader.

Gregory offers to help her out periodically and wonders if she'll do a follow up to the current story. He thinks an interview with Kevin would be interesting. Alexis brings up Esme, and Gregory congratulates her on being an aunt again.

The Davis girls celebrate TJ and Molly's first anniversary with a breakfast quiche and a champagne toast, though Sam sticks to water. After TJ leaves, the girls make small talk. Molly mentions feeling under the weather (soap code for pregnancy). Kristina searches through Sam's bags for dessert and finds a pregnancy test. Kristina shows Sam the box, but Dante shows up so she hides it. (It's a good thing there could be two pregnancies because we haven't had anyone deliver a baby in eons)

Robert invites Diane to breakfast and the two discuss Heather getting caught. Diane is glad she doesn't have to testify. She mentions Robert being played by Holly, and he says she's recovering and wishes her well. Alexis interrupts to talk to Diane to complain about PCU not allowing Gregory to join The Invader. Alexis has decided to do something about it despite Diane's objections.

Gregory heads to the hospital to see someone and acts rather suspicious about it.

Laura notices Eileen seems a little off, and she admits to having not been sleeping well lately. Laura tells her Anna's remains have been recovered and is down in the morgue. Laura says she's supposed to identify the body, and she just can't do it. She asks Eileen to do it for her.

Eileen heads down to the morgue and the attendant leaves her alone with the body. The lights flicker off and when they come back on Eileen sees a vision of a scary looking dead Anna.

