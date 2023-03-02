Leading Broadcast Groups Re-Up Tamron Hall For Season 5

In 2021, Tamron Hall's eponymous talk show was re-upped through its fifth season. Now, Season 5 of the chatfest has been cleared across the country, according to a new press release. Leading broadcast groups, including Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Cox, and Gray, have joined ABC Owned Television Stations in renewing Tamron Hall for the 2023-2024 season.

ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement:

We are thrilled by Tamron Hall’s momentum in season four and can’t wait to see what the show brings in season five. Tamron is a daytime powerhouse, bringing heart and gravitas to every story and issue she covers and the people she profiles. Having our leading broadcast groups on board for next season is a testament to our continued successful partnership that is connecting with audiences across the country.

Hall, who serves as an EP on the talk show alongside Quiana Burns, said:

Having this incredible vote of confidence in the show speaks to the great work the THS team does every day. Wherever I go, I hear from members of our loyal audience, known as the Tam Fam, about how they connect with our topics, our guests and our breakthrough moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the world. I am so proud we have been able to make magic with great partners and grateful to launch into season five.

Tamron Hall averages over a million daily viewers, with total audience viewership up 9% year to year in this season to date. That makes it the most improved returning hour-long daytime chatfest. Tamron Hall also slots in the top five in households; it's been the sole talk show to improve in the Women 25-54 demo year to year.