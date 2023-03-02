Melody Thomas Scott Looks Back at Favorite Young and Restless Moments (VIDEO)
On March 26, The Young and the Restless will celebrate its 50th anniversary. On each day of March leading up to that occasion, one star will reminisce on their favorite Y&R moments in video clips featured exclusively on CBS.com and Paramount Plus.
March 1 marked Melody Thomas Scott's (Nikki) day. The actress talked about her character's epic love story with Victor (Eric Braeden). She said:
Nobody was more surprised than me when a matchmaker named Bill Bell set Nikki up with Victor. After four decades, I think we can say 'Niktor' is for keeps.
Thomas Scott went on to introduce one of her favorite moments: when Nikki visits Victor's grave and spills out her real feelings. Check out the full clip here.