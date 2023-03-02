On March 26, The Young and the Restless will celebrate its 50th anniversary. On each day of March leading up to that occasion, one star will reminisce on their favorite Y&R moments in video clips featured exclusively on CBS.com and Paramount Plus.

March 1 marked Melody Thomas Scott's (Nikki) day. The actress talked about her character's epic love story with Victor (Eric Braeden). She said:

Nobody was more surprised than me when a matchmaker named Bill Bell set Nikki up with Victor. After four decades, I think we can say 'Niktor' is for keeps.

Thomas Scott went on to introduce one of her favorite moments: when Nikki visits Victor's grave and spills out her real feelings. Check out the full clip here.