Society: Diane and Jack are about to enjoy breakfast when Kyle arrives. They are going “off the grid” for a while. They are leaving to avoid any further psychological torture from Jeremy Stark. Kyle had no idea he had been released. Stark had a package delivered to the house indicating he would continue to mess with Diane. He knows Jack and Diane set him up. Chance told them the police would not get involved unless he presented an actual threat. Jack assures Kyle he’s beefed up security and their home is safe. They’re only leaving to decrease the active threat on the rest of the family… and to have a romantic getaway.

Kyle is leaving when he runs into Jeremy Stark. They exchange sarcastic barbs until Stark mentions Harrison and Summer which sends Kyle into defensive mode. He follows up warning him to stop sending Diane ominous packages. Stark says he’s ready to forgive and forget. Kyle follows up saying Jack and Diane have left town.

Abbott Mansion: Phyllis arrives to see Summer who has no clue why she would be there. She’s there to “turn things around.” She just wants to talk because Summer is “the light of her life.” Summer has no time for Phyllis who immediately becomes very apologetic about her hurtful words. Summer wishes things were different, but has also consulted with Daniel about the havoc she’s wreaked in his life. Phyllis gets all Phyllis saying she’s being completely altruistic in her attempt to make her children’s lives better (her comment about not liking Heather made me giggle). Summer desperately wants Phyllis to admit, FOR ONCE, she actually messed up.

Phyllis just can’t admit ANY FAULT EVER saying all she’s done is admit her wrong doing but nothing she ever does is ever enough (Where’s the violin? Shouldn’t there be a violin playing songs of woe for poor Phyllis?). Phyllis asks Summer if she’s getting in Nikki’s face, as well. Not being able to stop, she continues by saying she gets the brunt because she’s a fighter and will never ever change (Soooo, we’re just never getting any growth… LIKE EVER?). Summer is done. She believes Phyllis thinks she’s in the right, but it breaks her heart to watch her mother be so very wrong. With that, Summer shows her mother the door.

Newman Enterprises: Ashley arrives and Victor and Victoria want to chat about Tucker’s company. They explain how they were about to buy his debt when someone snatched it away at the last minute. Nikki said she thought it was Ashley. She wonders why they care. Victoria explains Tucker pulled out of a deal to sell them his company. Ashley is ready to leave when Victor asks her to stay.

Victor thinks Tucker will be beholden to the person who covers his debt. Ashley points Victor in Devon’s direction and has all the cash needed to buy the debt. Victoria ain’t buying what Ashley is selling. Ashley will not play and exits.

Crimson Lights: Devon arrives to chat with Tucker. He has a proposition that could change his son’s life. Tucker admits he made very big mistakes with both him and Ashley and now everything is a wreck. He blames himself and Devon agrees. Tucker says he’s selling his company and wiping the slate clean. He would love nothing more than for Devon to take over his company. He makes his pitch saying Devon is the best possible person to move his company into the future. In addition, someone else has already bought the debt.

Tucker says he knows Devon is in a bit of a precarious position business wise because of what’s going on with Chancellor-Winters. He’s done his homework and knows Devon is unlikely to win his business battle. Tucker’s offering his son a strategy that will allow him to come out on top. With that, Tucker exits.

Abbott Cabin: Diane is thrilled to see Jack has prepared, in advance, for their visit. The whole world thinks they have flown off to parts unknown whilst they are actually very close to Genoa City. She promises Jack she won’t mention Jeremy Stark. They pour champagne and begin their romantic getaway (cue the romantic soundtrack and Jack kissing Diane’s conveniently available shoulder).

Endings

Devon returns home and tells Abby about Tucker’s offer. He’s still reluctant but she thinks he should consider his father’s offer.

Jack and Diane have hit the sheets and finished a bottle. Diane wants to check in at home, but Jack already called and checked in with security. As much as Jack wants to avoid all mentions of Jeremy, Diane gives him a reality check. Jack promises Diane they will find a solution together.

Phyllis arrives at Society and demands vodka from the bartender… as Jeremy Stark watches. She downs it and asks for another just as she spots her observer.

Victor is certain Ashley bought Tucker’s debt. Victoria agrees thinking Ashley was trying to figure out their angle. She also thinks Ashley is falling for Tucker.

Tucker and Ashley connect at the mansion and he fills her in on his encounter with Devon. Tucker wants Ashley to chat up Abby, but she wants to avoid making that connection. Ashley has a few ideas about what should come next. Tucker is beginning to enjoy the game they are playing and Ashley shoots him a coy smile.

