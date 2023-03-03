B&B's Ken Hanes to Guest on Bold Live March 3

The Bold and the Beautiful's Ken Hanes has played Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) partner-in-crime Mike for decades. He'll pop by Bold Live today, March 3, to talk about his long-running character.

Hanes will chat with Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B. Viewers can get involved in the YouTube chat during the interview. Alternatively, ahead of time, they can submit footage of themselves asking the questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv.

The interview kicks off at 7 PM EST; watch it here.