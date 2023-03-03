Barbara Crampton Teases Upcoming The Young and The Restless Return

For its upcoming 50th anniversary, The Young and the Restless is welcoming back some of its best and brightest stars, including Barbara Crampton (Leanna Love). Crampton sat down with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast to discuss her career highlights and her upcoming Y&R return.

Of filming her comeback, Crampton said:

I had the best time being there for this show and reconnecting with people that I hadn't seen in years. Everybody was so warm and welcoming and so nice to me and just... I think my character interacted with almost every character on the show. A lot of people did because it’s a big anniversary party for Genoa City and all the characters were interacting with everybody, so I had a few lines of dialogue with almost everybody, which was really exciting and fun. It literally was like being at a party, these last couple weeks of being there.

In the past, Y&R had asked her to return, but Crampton had turned them down. At the time, she didn’t feel she could leave her San Francisco home to go to Los Angeles for a brief stint. This time around, though, her life had shifted. So when she saw online that Y&R was celebrating this big anniversary, she asked her agent to phone them up to see if they’d be open to her coming back.

She recalled:

And they said, 'Yeah, we'd love that!' So it was really me calling them, going, 'Hi, I’ll come back, if you want me to celebrate your fiftieth anniversary!' Because really the show and that character and that part is such an important part of my history and my favorite character that I’ve ever played on a soap opera and one of my favorite characters I've ever played in any medium.

What was it like being back on set? Crampton said:

You have to come in performance-ready and I hadn't done the show for so long that I was like, 'Oh, my God, I got to come in performance-ready!' I’m probably going to have just a short amount of time. My first scenes were with Peter Bergman [Jack Abbott] and Susan Walters [Diane Jenkins], and they're both amazing and very giving performers, and they were like, 'Yes, Barbara, we’ll run it with you.' But we really only had five minutes to run it, so I ran it with my husband hundreds of times and I said it to myself a lot of times. And I even take my phone now and I film myself saying my lines, and that also is a little technique that helps me. I got my lines out.

Crampton teased some of the other Genoa City residents Leanne will run into, including newcomer Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). To see what else she gets up to in town, tune in to Y&R's big anniversary episodes!