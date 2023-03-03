On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor and Hope stands by as Steffy says she thinks Thomas seems ready to redeem himself. She knows he’s seeing a therapist and very much hopes he has turned the page from his manipulative ways. He confirms he’s ready to move forward. Steffy declares she thinks he’s ready to move forward. In addition, Forrester Creations is paying the price for Thomas not working on Hope For The Future.

Thomas starts to ask the question when Steffy answers saying he’s no longer in exile. Thomas is being welcomed back into the company. Taylor and Thomas are both thrilled while Hope is somewhat horrified. Further, Steffy wants Thomas to return to the Hope For the Future line as lead designer. Hope shoots Steffy a shady glance as Thomas explains how he’s waited MONTHS to hear those words.

Hope looks like she is about to explode as Thomas says he won’t let anyone down. Hope can’t help herself saying she’s incredibly confused as she thought the Marone siblings were barely speaking. Taylor explains she may have intervened. Steffy follows up saying Taylor forced them to make up. Taylor takes issue with the word “forced” but agrees with the general sentiment. As Taylor waxes poetic about healing, Hope rolls her eyes and clenches her teeth. Steffy agreed to give Thomas another chance but only if Hope agrees. Steffy believes Thomas is the key to saving Hope For The Future. She asks Hope if she’ll allow Thomas to return.

