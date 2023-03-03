Skip to main content
Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Scott Clifton

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Gets Into Bill’s Head About Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 6 - March 10

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

At Hope’s (Annika Noelle) behest, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) apologizes to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for ALL OF THE THINGS.

Lust leads to questionable decision-making.

Liam (Scott Clifton) undermines Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to Bill (Don Diamont).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) makes another choice.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Eric Commemorates Carter’s Tenth Anniversary With Forrester Creations

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila take a dip in Lake Danger.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Brooke doesn’t know quite how to take Thomas’ apology.

Sheila frets that Bill is on to her schemes.

Hope tells Liam about Thomas’ return to Forrester Creations.

Taylor (Krista Allen) pushes Brooke to take Thomas seriously.

Hope is forced into an awkward position. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Carter Walton, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric Commemorates Carter’s Tenth Anniversary With Forrester Creations

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Taylor Hayes, The Bold and The Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Tries to Broker Peace Between Steffy And Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Li Confides in Bill About Jack’s Affair With Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Thomas Files For Full Custody of Douglas

By Joshua BaldwinComment