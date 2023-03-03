The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 6 - March 10

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

At Hope’s (Annika Noelle) behest, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) apologizes to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for ALL OF THE THINGS.

Lust leads to questionable decision-making.

Liam (Scott Clifton) undermines Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to Bill (Don Diamont).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) makes another choice.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Eric Commemorates Carter’s Tenth Anniversary With Forrester Creations

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila take a dip in Lake Danger.

Brooke doesn’t know quite how to take Thomas’ apology.

Sheila frets that Bill is on to her schemes.

Hope tells Liam about Thomas’ return to Forrester Creations.

Taylor (Krista Allen) pushes Brooke to take Thomas seriously.

Hope is forced into an awkward position.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!