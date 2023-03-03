Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 6 - March 10, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) manipulate Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Gabi (Camila Banus) fills Stefan in on her contract with Li (Remington Hoffman).

Lady Whistleblower (Greg Rikaart) outs Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) sexy time.

Justin (Wally Kurth) stuns Xander (Paul Telfer).

Stefan, Brady (Eric Martsolf), and Eric find themselves locked up together.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) hires Belle (Martha Madison) to fight Sloan.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has HUGE news!

Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are suspicious of EJ.

Maggie brings Xander into her confidence.

Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) worms her way between Brady and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Jada’s (Elia Cantu) sister, Talia (Aketra Sevillian) comes to town.

Johnny pulls the wool over Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) eyes.

Belle (Martha Madison) agrees to represent Brady but refuses to assist Eric.

Maggie and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) battle over business.

Stefan agrees to work with Gabi to manipulate Li.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is unwell with Chad (Billy Flynn).

Talia and Chanel (Raven Bowens) connect.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is once again devastated by Xander.

Sloan agrees to represent Eric to annoy Belle.

Jada has questions of a romantic nature for Rafe (Galen Gering).

Stefan and EJ put all their cards on the table.

Maggie takes her seat in the CEO’s chair.

A somewhat reunited Eric and Sloan get under Nicole’s skin.

Li informs Gabi of more fine print dictating she be faithful or lose the DiMera shares.

Sloan and Belle work together.

John (Drake Hogestyn) tries to help Brady with Rachel.

Johnny learns useful information.

