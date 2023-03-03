General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 6 - March 10, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Michael (Chad Duell) is suspicious of Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) motives for helping Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Liesl hopes Willow will show her appreciation by opening up to Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Laura (Genie Francis) turns down a proposition.

Ava (Maura West) and Austin (Roger Howarth) take steps to move forward.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) updates Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has Spencer’s back.

Molly (Haley Pullos) learns she’s not pregnant.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is blindsided.

Dex (Evan Hofer) freaks out to Michael because he thinks Sonny (Maurice Benard) is on to their plan.

Esme (Avery Pohl) has a new outlook.

Ava is in for a shock.

Milo (Drew Cheetwood) returns to Port Charles.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) get real with one another.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) receive a useful update.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) updates Carly (Laura Wright).

Esme begins her new role as a mother to Ace.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) doesn’t know whether to scratch her watch or wind her butt.

Trina and Ava have a catch up.

Elizabeth finds herself on the wrong side of Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) does some digging.

Lucy (Lynn Herring), Anna, and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) catch up.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Sonny have a catch up.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wants a fresh start.

Maxie has an epiphany.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly have a frank conversation about children.

Lucy is stunned!

Nina considers her path forward.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!