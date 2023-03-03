Skip to main content
Rachael Ray and Partners to Launch Free Food Studios

Rachael Ray is expanding her empire. Deadline reports that the Rachael Ray host is starting her own production studio called Free Food Studios; the new venture reteams Ray with collaborator Brian Flanagan and his partners, Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee of Intentional Content.

Ray stated:

I’m beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content. I’ve always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform.

Free Food Studios will produce, own, and distribute content generated by Ray that takes place in the kitchen. It will also work on launching the next generation of cooking talent and developing long-form and short-form content on varied platforms. So far, Ray has created 30 episodes of half-hour instructional cooking videos for Free Food Studios. 

Flanagan and Intentional Content have collaborated with Ray on projects like Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home (A+E's FYI) and Rachael Ray’s 30 Minute Meals (Food Network). The success of the former program led to A+E commissioning new content dealing with home and cooking topics from Free Food Studios.

Flanagan said:

There are huge opportunities in content library ownership for those who can quickly and efficiently scale with high volume. And in the food genre, there is no better person to build a library of original programming with than our partner Rachael Ray. Building on our long time producing partnership with Rachael, this new studio will allow us all to create and produce high quality food content the way we want and the way we know how.

