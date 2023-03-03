Steve Burton Announces Days of Our Lives Return Airdate
Days of Our Lives fans, get ready to welcome back Steve Burton! The actor, who reprised the role of Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, is heading back to the mothership show; he shared his return airdate on the March 2 episode of his podcast, That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson.
Burton's co-host and former General Hospital co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) noted that Harris is headed back to Salem this March. He quipped:
Gee whiz! We've been talking about this for five months!
Burton chimed in:
I thought it was March 16, but the actual day is March 20. So set your calendar: Peacock, March 20! Here we go! It’s going to be fun. Finally, the time has come.
Are you excited for Harris to hit Salem? Sound off in the comments!