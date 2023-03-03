Days of Our Lives fans, get ready to welcome back Steve Burton! The actor, who reprised the role of Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, is heading back to the mothership show; he shared his return airdate on the March 2 episode of his podcast, That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson.

Burton's co-host and former General Hospital co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) noted that Harris is headed back to Salem this March. He quipped:

Gee whiz! We've been talking about this for five months!

Burton chimed in:

I thought it was March 16, but the actual day is March 20. So set your calendar: Peacock, March 20! Here we go! It’s going to be fun. Finally, the time has come.

Are you excited for Harris to hit Salem? Sound off in the comments!