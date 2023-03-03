Skip to main content
Steve Burton

Steve Burton Announces Days of Our Lives Return Airdate

Days of Our Lives fans, get ready to welcome back Steve Burton! The actor, who reprised the role of Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, is heading back to the mothership show; he shared his return airdate on the March 2 episode of his podcast, That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson.

RELATED: Steve Burton Signs on to Days of Our Lives

Burton's co-host and former General Hospital co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) noted that Harris is headed back to Salem this March. He quipped:

Gee whiz! We've been talking about this for five months!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Burton chimed in:

I thought it was March 16, but the actual day is March 20. So set your calendar: Peacock, March 20! Here we go! It’s going to be fun. Finally, the time has come.

Are you excited for Harris to hit Salem? Sound off in the comments!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Burton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton Dishes GH Departure and Joining DAYS: Beyond Salem

By Carly SilverComment
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

DAYS: Beyond Salem's Steve Burton Files For Divorce

By Carly SilverComment
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton Signs on to DAYS

By Carly SilverComment
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton on DAYS: Beyond Salem Role: "He Does Some Not Nice Things in This Chapter"

By Carly SilverComment