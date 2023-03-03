On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker is at Crimson Lights and calls Ashley. He wants to be flirty, but she wants to know if he’s gotten Devon on board. He says the deal isn’t quite done. Ashley wants him to be transparent and not manipulative. Tucker says he’s just trying to feel out the situation. He wants Devon to believe buying his company will be the solution to all his problems.

Over at Newman, Victoria wants Nate to sabotage Devon’s purchase of Tucker’s company. Nate is on bad terms with his entire family and doesn’t know what he can do that would make a difference. Victoria has no time for Nate’s ridiculous family issues and just wants him to agree to get the job done. He reminds her that his being a traitor is what started his family conflict. Victoria counters saying there was trouble between Devon and Lily that had nothing to do with him. He wants to bring peace to his family which Victoria sort of understands, but also says it’s not in the company’s best interest. With that Victoria dramatically exits.

