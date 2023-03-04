On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila admits she thinks about Deacon on the regular. In fact, she thinks about his lips and his touch. She knows it turns him on to hear her say that. Deacon is getting cocky and thinks Bill may, um, ignore some things when they’re together. Sheila completely throws Bill under the bus by saying he ignores a lot. He’s no where as “adventurous” as Deacon.

Sheila feels a weight lifted by admitting her feelings aloud. Deacon thinks it sounds like she’s living in some weird reality show about her billionaire roommate. He goes on to remind her that Bill holds the ticket to her freedom. Sheila understands and knows it’s why she must make their relationship work. That being said, Sheila needs some attention from little D if she’s going to continue on with Bill. With that, she rips his shirt open and they begin to go at it.

