On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex is confused (shockingly) when Maggie says he’s not going to be CEO of Titan. Victor was ready to hand over the reins until he received a call from Leo Stark. He called Victor for comment on a story he’s running about Alex having a threesome with two bisexual women. Further, his affair with Allie destroyed her relationship with Chanel. Alex doesn’t understand how his sex life is relevant. Maggie reminds him that optics matter and his actions could be viewed as misogynistic. Victor now considers him too big a risk to lead Titan.

Alex hopes he won’t be working for the twins (Joseph and Vic - could we get them on screen?). Maggie says it’s not them nor Justin. Alex freaks out when he assumes he’ll be working for Xander. He goes through many other options before Maggie informs him that she is the new CEO of Titan. Alex scoffs at the prospect. Maggie informs him she ran both Tuscany and Chez Rouge. Alex thinks running a restaurant is a far cry from a corporation like Titan. She’s also been married to Victor for over a decade and maybe picked up a thing or two. That being said, she knows she needs help and wants Alex to be her second in command.

Alex calls Victor to confirm he heard this news correctly. Victor clearly yells at him about his behavior and Alex promises to give Maggie his love. Alex says he loves Maggie, but can’t imagine the same woman he knows being a titan of industry. Maggie says she has defied people’s expectations her entire life. She goes into her beginning on the farm and how she took care of it when her parents passed away. She knows she will be able to be a very successful CEO at Titan. He questions whether or not she has killer instincts. To prove herself, Maggie looks Alex in the face and FIRES HIM! (Go Maggie!) Unfortunately, she was kidding and tells him to lighten up. Maggie’s heard his concerns but now they need to move on. She needs to know Alex is ready to be her right hand man.

Salem Inn: Leo thinks Lady Whistleblower will be the talk of the town. That was his nickname in college (though it had nothing to do with gossip nor whistles - ha!). Gwen is half listening and heard something about him being a whore in college (giggle). Gwen is too distracted by her talk with Xander. She’s concerned his heart will always belong to Sarah. Just then, Jack arrives to hand over the keys to The Spectator. Gwen says she believes in the standards he set and will live up to them. In some ways, Jack is happy The Spectator is still in the family. Leo jumps to Gwen’s defense when Jack tries to claim Gwen as his daughter. They both ignore him and Jack says he and Jennifer Rose are leaving town. He goes on to say he hopes it will be easier for them to love each other with a little distance between them. Gwen says she loves him too and Jack exits.

Roach Motel: Justin explains that Xander and Sarah are actually still married. The paperwork wasn’t filed and they need to sign another set. Justin indicates Sarah doesn’t know yet. Xander says he’ll look them over and let him know when they are signed.

University Hospital: Rex is stunned to learn Sarah’s pregnant. He assumes the baby is his and hugs her. Sarah says he is NOT the father. She is further along than when they slept together. Rex is embarrassed and Sarah comforts him. It takes him a minute to realize Xander is the father. She’s reeling from this setback to her anticipated fresh start. Rex has ideas about a fresh start and tells her about his thoughts about them moving to Chicago. Sarah thinks the opportunity sounds amazing but doesn’t want Rex to get the wrong idea. He understands she’s not looking for a relationship. Just then, Xander arrives.

Xander didn’t hear anything they were discussing and asks if he can chat with Sarah. Rex agrees to give them some space. He informs Sarah of Justin’s news about their unfiled divorce papers. Before handing her the papers, Xander asks if the divorce is truly what she wants. He feels like they’ve been given an opportunity to reconsider their options. Sarah is starting to break but tells him about Rex’s ideas about Chicago. She’s decided to take the job and go with Rex. She breaks Xander’s heart by signing the papers. He capitulates and adds his signature. She will make sure the papers are filed properly. They take a moment to commemorate their relationship before Xander exits.

Alice Horton’s living room: Jennifer Rose enters and welcomes Julie back from her latest cruise. Julie is more concerned with what’s happening with The Spectator. She’s read Jack’s farewell editorial, and wonders if Jack and JRo have lost their minds. JRo explains Xander and Gwen blackmailed Jack into turning over the paper. Julie realizes this situation is about JRo using Gwen as a speed bump.

Julie explains Gwen told her about the accident when they were arguing over figgy pudding on Christmas Eve. Jennifer Rose is mortified that Julie has known all this time. With that, Julie says she’s going after Gwen and exits. JRo stops her and Julie says she blames Jack for everything. All of this could have been avoided had he just “kept it in his pants.” Just then, Jack arrives. He reports about his encounter with Gwen. They tell Julie they’re headed out of town as a little Boston paper needs their loving care. They all embrace and Julie promises to keep her eye on Gwen.

Horton Square: Leo and Gwen are eating and discussing Xander when Justin arrives and breaks confidentiality by telling all about Xander and Sarah’s non-divorce. He goes on to say Xander delayed signing and re-filing.

Endings

Alex pours Maggie a sparkling cider and they toast to their new business relationship. Just then, Justin arrives (he’s a very busy bee today). Justin thinks they’re celebrating Alex’s new position as CEO. Alex informs him he didn’t get the job, and Maggie announces she is the new head of Titan.

Jack and Jennifer Rose agree it’s their turn for a little adventure. They declare their love for one another, kiss, and agree to return to Salem soon (could it be very soon?).

Gwen asks Leo if he thinks Xander is having second thoughts about Sarah. Leo spies Xander and calls his “fine ass” over. They inform him about the divorce SNAFU. Xander informs them he and Sarah have both signed the papers. He goes on to say Sarah is headed out of Salem.

Sarah informs Rex she’ll be taking the job in Chicago, but didn’t tell Xander about the baby. Rex declares he’s no fan of Xander’s and references what happened when Mimi kept the secret of their child away from him. Sarah also made a similar mistake by keeping the truth about their child from him. She just wants an opportunity to consider her options without Xander around.

