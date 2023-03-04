On today’s General Hospital recap: Kristina shows Dante the pregnancy test, but Molly says the test is hers and not Sam's. Molly admits she was hiding it from TJ because she's not sure how he'll react. Kristina doesn't understand why TJ would react badly and then questions whether they ever discussed kids.

Molly says they talked about having children when they were established in their career and that's not now. Molly begs them not to say anything to Alexis or TJ. Kristina asks Molly what her heart is saying, and Molly admits she wants to have a baby.

Sam tells Dante to keep the pregnancy test a secret, but then wonders how he felt when he thought it was hers. Dante says he would have been happy but thinks their life together is perfect now.

Chase wonders why Gregory is at the hospital but he deflects. Gregory claims he's trying to get medications for migraines. Gregory asks about Brook Lynn, but he says there is no future since she lied. Gregory doesn't want Chase to have regrets and thinks he should forgive her. Gregory thinks they compliment each other and Chase shouldn't throw it away.

Alexis calls PCU to talk about Gregory and is told that he doesn't work there anymore. Further, he hasn't worked there all semester. Alexis believes something else is going on and Diane warns her to be careful. Alexis summons Gregory to ask for help on an article then asks why he's lying to her.

Sasha pushes so Brook Lynn admits she has issues with Sasha and Chase getting closer. Sasha says Chase is just being a supportive friend and she hasn't moved on from Brando. Brook Lynn says she's thinking of quitting Deception to become a full time manager. Sasha asks about Chase, but Brook Lynn says they've broken up and claims to be completely over Chase.

Maxie runs into Chase at the hospital, and when he tells her he threw out his shoulder she says it was to impress the new woman in his life. Chase swears he's not dating Sasha so Maxie apologizes for stirring things up.

Ghost Anna yells at Eileen that she's next because she killed Anna. Ghost Anna tells her to confess to what she did or join her in death. Eileen can't take it anymore and says she knew Anna was being framed. Eileen begs Ghost Anna for forgiveness. She says she set up the drone to take video of Holly shooting Lucy on the pier. Ghost Anna disappears, as real Anna comes in. Eileen looks back at the Anna on the slab who removes her face to reveal Felicia.

Eileen claims the confession was coerced and it won't hold up in court. Anna says she'll leak it to the constituents, and Eileen can kiss her political aspirations goodbye. Eileen promises to clear Anna's name but Anna wants Eileen to help them take down Victor. Anna says there are only two choices, to work with them or to face the consequences. Eileen agrees to work with them.

Laura finds Spencer with a car seat getting ready to take the baby home. He tells her Diane petitioned the court to have him take the baby and says he's gotten all the supplies he needs. Spencer says it's on him to do right since Nikolas isn't here.

Spencer doesn't like the name Ace and wants something stronger. Laura thinks he wants to erase Esme and reminds him he grew up without a mother. Laura doesn't want him to alienate Esme, but Spencer doesn't want her anywhere near the baby.

Victor shows up and says he'll be there to help Spencer, but Laura is certain Nikolas wouldn’t abandon his child. Victor says he's found them a new home, but Laura says Spencer and the baby are staying with her. Spencer says everything is set up at Laura's house.

Victor wants to know why Laura is doing everything to keep him from his family, but she reminds him Spencer and Charlotte chose to stay away. Laura says he pushed Valentin away, and asks if he helped Nikolas take off. Victor says his family means everything to him and has lost almost all of them. Laura says his time is coming.

Spencer introduces the Gorgeous Giant Baby to Uncle Victor who welcomes him to the family. Victor declares the family will be strong again as a concerned Laura looks on. Diane shows up to say there is a change of plans.The baby isn't going with Spencer.

