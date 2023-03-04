On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lauren and Michael are having drinks and sustenance at Society (hello old friends!). Lauren thinks Phyllis is spiraling out of control and is scared at the prospect of what’s to come. Michael is really worried as well saying she’s can’t seem to get out of her own way. He goes on to say you can usually rely on Phyllis to bounce back and get back to even ground. Lauren just doesn’t know how many times she can go down this same path. Michael notes that the one thing they can hold on to is that Phyllis is a survivor (not a comment that seems to bode well for Phyllis).

The camera pans up to Phyllis lying on the sofa looking half-dead. Just then, a voice notes Phyllis is lucky to be alive. That voice belongs to one Mr. Jeremy Stark.

