Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 6 - 10, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

In Salem this week, the headlines are shockingly scandalous! Let’s get into it…

The Latest News features Leo (Greg Rikaart) telling Chad (Billy Flynn) he’ll tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help him Chris Hemsworth!

In Crime News: A very irritated Belle (Martha Madison) visits Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) in jail wondering what foolishness her wayward brothers have gotten themselves into this time.

“Scandalous” Events: Wendy (Victoria Grace) has no time for Papa Shin (Clyde Kusatsu) who is none too happy his daughter is living with (gasp) a boy!

What’s Shocking? Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) is the new CEO of Titan, and is not here for Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) smart mouth. She quickly informs him she has no problem giving him the boot!

Romantic Hunger at the Salem PD: After months of flirtation, Jada (Elia Cantu) playfully asks Rafe (Galen Gering) if he’s interested in her.

Good News?: Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) embrace as she says they are together now… but how long before Li (Remington Hoffman) throws a wet blanket on their reignited fire?

The Rumblings of War: Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric kiss as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) looks on and calls her a tramp. Sloan responds by calling her a bitch while attempting to smack her. Nicole looks her dead in the eyes saying, “I invented that move.”

What are you looking forward to this week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!