B&B's Kimberlin Brown: "People Seem to Forget That Steffy Shot Sheila"

Over on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is sitting on plenty of her own secrets. But she may have the upper hand when it comes to daughter-in-law Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) trying to get revenge; Steffy herself has some hidden truths that, if brought to light, could get her in trouble! Brown spoke to Soaps.com about how all of this could impact the latest round of Sheila vs. Steffy.

Brown dished:

People seem to forget that Steffy shot Sheila. Sheila didn’t go to the police because Eric [John McCook] asked her not to, and she agreed to keep quiet out of her love for him.

And then, of course, things were reversed when Sheila put a bullet in Steffy at Il Giardino. But are the ladies even? Brown mused:

Sheila’s not the only one who has done things that she regrets. And in her mind, she doesn’t understand why she’s the only one who people want to punish! Why doesn’t she get a second chance? When will people leave her alone and allow her to be happy?

Slipping into character, the actress concluded:

There are a lot of secrets in a lot of closets in this town. If Sheila decided to expose them, there’d be hell to pay!

