Shin Boarding House: Li is making breakfast, and Gabi is annoyed he woke her up. Li continues to woo Gabi by speaking in Spanish. Gabi thinks his attempt at butchered Spanish is both cacophonous and condescending. Li capitulates saying he’s still committed to using these six months to prove his love to her. He planned a lovely day of outings, but she has no time for his love bubble. Li begs her to give him a chance. Gabi reluctantly agrees to accompany him as long as Li doesn’t try to get lovey dovey. He’s thrilled and exits to shower.

Gabi says she got a call from Arianna Grace’s school. She has to go work something out with the records. She begs off before Li can figure out how to stop her.

Horton Square: Shawn Douglas runs into Chloe. She shows him the news that Eric and Brady have been arrested and brings back a version of the VERY MISSSED tagline - miss a DAYS miss a lot! Shawn D. notes the change in ownership at The Spectator. Headlines notwithstanding, Chloe notes the accuracy of the horror show Brady and Eric imposed on Stefan. Shawn D. says Belle is down at the jail now to help Brady but is unlikely to help Eric. Shawn D. explains his recent transgressions and Chloe seems to understand considering his behavior with Nicole.

They go on to discuss her relationship with Brady. Shawn Douglas assumes they can just move on, but Chloe says Stefan wasn’t their biggest obstacle. It’s Rachel…

Salem PD - Jail: Belle walks in to visit “the brothers’ grim” as they languish in their jail cells. Belle isn’t surprised self-righteous Eric is incarcerated but is surprised Brady would put Rachel’s only parent at risk. Brady tries to explain his actions, but Belle quickly sets him straight. She turns to Eric and asks what he has to say. Eric gets that self-righteous tone saying he did what needed to be done to help Brady. Belle scoffs wishing he had the same loyalty to her. Eric can’t believe Belle’s making it about her, but Belle brutally rebuffs him. She thinks Eric is behaving recklessly, and maybe he should be prosecuted. He tries to reason with her, but Belle says he’s burned his bridges. She’ll represent Brady but not him.

Eric calls Belle smug and reminds Belle how many times she failed the bar exam (boom!). Brady tries to intervene admitting what a jackass Eric has been lately. Belle is unmoved. Eric invokes Marlena’s name wondering how she would feel, and Belle explodes. Eric says she can’t leave him there, and Belle says watch me.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole reads the same news as Chloe, but EJ is more interested in their planned takedown of Stefan. Nicole is still very much on board. Just then, Stefan arrives. EJ pivots saying they were discussing Eroic and Brady’s arrest. Stefan explains the deprogramming worked, and all his love sits with Gabi. He goes on to explain he’s seen Chloe and explained his new feelings and she agreed.

Stefan explains Gabi’s deal with Li leading to her staying with him. EJ promises to support him, and they decide to have coffee. Stefan goes to drug it as Nicole and EJ watch. Nicole says the cream in her coffee must be sour. As Stefan replaces it, EJ swaps the coffee cups allowing Stefan to drug himself. Stefan encourages EJ to take an upcoming conference call solo. EJ thinks it’s best for them to take the call together. Stefan agrees they will bring a united front to the call. EJ thanks him for his confidence. Just then, Stefan gets a call from Gabi and exits before EJ can say anything to stop him.

Salem PD - Lobby: Melinda Trask wonders why Sloan isn’t chasing an ambulance. She’s there to make sure Trask throws the book at Eric. She explains Eric lied about working for her and wants him punished. Trask gets cute saying, “if she puts Eric in three hots and a cot, who’s going to make her hot in her cot?” (Well played, DA Trask!) Sloan gets snarky but wonders who told Trask about her relationship with Eric. Trask relays Lady Whistleblower, AKA Leo Stark, wrote all about it in The Spectator.

As DA Trask continues to torture Sloan, Belle arrives with Brady in tow. Sloan wonders about Eric, and Belle informs her she won’t be representing him. Belle begs Trask not to oppose Brady’s release. Before she can balk, Belle notes there is no victim’s statement from Stefan.

Endings

Belle runs into Shawn Douglas at the Salem PD. He asks if Belle was able to get Brady released.

Chloe remains in Horton Square reading The Spectator when Brady arrives.

Li is on the phone with Arianna Grave’s school when he learns there is no problem with her records. He’s furious that Gabi lied to him.

Gabi and Stefan meet in the park. He immediately begins to feel the impact of the drugs.

Sloan visits Eric in jail saying he must be in need of a good lawyer.

Nicole is annoyed by Lady Whistleblower’s column when EJ returns saying he handled the call. They continue to plot Stefan’s takedown.

