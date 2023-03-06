Skip to main content
General Hospital Promo: Looming Threats

On General Hospital this week, threats are looming for some. 

At the Metro Court, Ava (Maura West) tells Austin (Roger Howarth) not to let ANYONE suspect him. 

Later, Mason (Nathanyael Grey) tells his cousin he followed him to Spoon Island the night Nikolas (Adam Huss) disappeared.

Austin tells Ava Sonny (Maurice Benard) won't help them. Afterward, Sonny and Ava talk. He tells his baby mama that if someone has something on her, he can help.

Will Ava confide in Sonny? Watch the promo below.

