Nina tells Sonny she hasn't heard from Liesl yet about the test results. The two spot Ava drinking at the bar and tell her about Liesl being a match. Ava gives Nina a hug and talk turns to NIkolas. Nina tells her not to give up hope. He might be back but Ava doubts it.

After Nina leaves, Sonny believes Ava would take Nikolas back if he returned to Port Charles but she disagrees. Sonny finds it strange Nikolas didn't reach out after what happened with Ryan and the baby's birth. Sonny asks what's stopping Nikolas and whether he threatened Ava. She admits Nikolas threatened to take Avery away from her but dismisses it. Sonny promises to help her if Nikolas is a problem.

Mason wants a conversation with Austin, and says he followed him to the island that night and saw everything. Austin denies doing anything wrong, but Mason makes veiled comments about negotiations with Ava and Austin doing his bidding.

Nina runs into Austin who's looking for Ava and questions why they're together so much lately. Austin says they've both been through a trauma and that sparked a friendship. Nina's grateful and tells Austin that Ava is all alone despite pretending to be tough.

Alexis says Gregory lied about working at PCU because he doesn't have a job with them anymore. Alexis admits she called PCU and questions whether he was suspended or fired. Gregory asks her to let it go but she says she cares about him. He asks she respect his privacy and warns her not to tell Chase or Finn.

Liesl is surprised when Willow shows up at the hospital to hear about her test results. Willow is grateful to Liesl but she says Willow is one of them now. They meet with Terry who says they need a few more tests from Liesl to make sure the transplant is safe for her.

Terry leaves for a moment and Liesl knows they wonder what's in it for her. Liesl says losing a child reshapes your perspective, and was pleased Willow turned out to be a family member. Liesl admits there is a catch, and asks if Willow is willing to imagine a time when Nina isn't her enemy.

Willow says she'll be forever in Liesl's debt, but she can't put aside everything Nina has done to her and the family. Liesl says if Willow gets a second chance at life, does she want to spend it denying Nina who only wants to love her. Willow says Nina loves the idea of a daughter and not Willow herself. Nina shows up at the hospital.

Diane says there has been a change of plans. Spencer claims his brother belongs with him but Diane says Esme disagrees. Spencer insists the baby is going with him while Esme heads to Spring Ridge to await her trial. Diane introduces Janet from Child Services who tells them Esme has filed a motion to maintain custody while she's at Spring Ridge.

Janet says the baby will stay in the nursery until Esme is transferred, but Spencer doesn't want to give up the baby. Diane says it has to be argued in family court, and it's essential that Spencer comply with everything.

Laura promises Spencer they'll do everything to make sure Ace gets the best possible care. Victor promises to do everything to secure Spencer custody of his brother.

Liz says Esme needs to know how she ended up here and explains about Nikolas holding Esme at Wyndemere and how she helped. Esme asks how she escaped and is shocked when Liz tells her that she jumped from the turret. Liz says she doesn't owe Esme an apology and she gave a statement to the police.

Esme asks if Liz knows whether she wanted the baby or if that's why she jumped. Liz says she didn't know Esme was capable of loving anyone but herself but thinks Esme has changed. Liz says Esme has been given a fresh start and to use it as Spencer shows up.

Esme accuses Spencer of playing her so he can take the baby away from her. Spencer says she'll be making a big mistake if she brings the baby to prison with her. Esme says it's her baby and not Spencer's and not Nikolas’ since he locked her up. Esme says the judge will hear and won't give away her baby. Spencer says if she loves Ace she won't want him raised in prison. She will want Ace to be with family who love him. Esme says Spencer is exactly like his father and she won't let him anywhere near her son.

Diane returns and tells Laura there is nothing stopping Esme from taking the baby to prison with her. Laura asks what Spencer's chances are of getting custody, but Diane says Esme would need to cooperate.

Victor confronts Liz about working with Nikolas to keep Esme prisoner and has the evidence. He says he'll send it to the authorities if she doesn't tell him where Nikolas went. Liz denies knowing where Nikolas went and warns Victor his evidence is worthless. She says he has no power over her. (You go girl!! )

