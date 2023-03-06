Rachael Ray Show Ending After 17 Seasons

Rachael Ray is signing off from daytime television. The talk show host announced she will be ending her self-titled chatfest after 17 seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ray made the announcement herself and stated she will be focusing more on Free Food Studios, her new production company which was just launched that will center on creating more in-the-kitchen content. Ray said in a statement:

In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television. However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together

Rachael Ray first made its debut in 2006. It is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures in association with Harpo Productions, Discovery Inc., and Watch Entertainment.