B&B Bill and Sheila
image caption
Don Diamont and Kimberlin Brown

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Bill Becomes Suspicious of Sheila

Is Bill (Don Diamont) starting to get his senses back? This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the Spencer patriarch appears to have some doubts about Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) loyalty.

Liam (Scott Clifton) keeps pushing his father into wondering if he can really love Sheila. Meanwhile, at Deacon's (Sean Kanan), Sheila tells her lover that Bill can't find out about their affair.

Later, Bill tells Sheila she wouldn't betray him because she's too smart for that. Will Dollar Bill close in on the truth? Watch below.

