Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) goes after Adam (Mark Grossman).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) attempts to put boundaries in place with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) puts Sally (Courtney Hope) on notice.

Devon/Tucker: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) gets a visit from Victoria, who clues him in on Tucker's debts. Victoria tells Devon about Tucker trying to sell McCall Unlimited to get out of debt and wants to know if his father is trying to sell his company.

Devon keeps mum when talking to Victoria. She continues to tell him about someone purchasing the debts and that she's gotten the green light from Tucker to allow Newman Enterprises to buy his company.

Victoria informs Devon that Tucker shut the deal down at the last minute. Victoria tells Devon to let her family's company buy up Tucker's company. Devon privately decides to investigate Tucker's business affairs after Victoria tries to downplay that the company is worth nothing, but it's clear that she wants it.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) plots to ensnare someone in her trap.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) reaches a deal.